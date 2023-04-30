Odisha’s D. Prakash Rao Finds Place In ‘Mann Ki Baat’s 100th Episode

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today remembered Padmashree D Prakash Rao of Cuttack, who has contributed immensely to educate slum children, in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme which completed 100th episode.

D. Prakash Rao is considered as ‘Messiah’ for slum children. A local tea vendor who had hugged the headlines after the Prime Minister had met him during his visit to Cuttack.

“Once we discussed about Late D. Prakash Rao, a tea vendor in Odisha who was engaged in the mission of teaching poor children. Be it Sanjay Kashyap, who runs Digital Libraries in the villages of Jharkhand, Hemlata N.K., who helped many children through e-learning during Covid. Yes, we have referred to examples of many such teachers in ‘Mann Ki Baat’,” said Modi in the radio programme.

Rao was running a school with his own money for the downtrodden slum children. His primary school called ‘Asha o Aswasana’ in Cuttack had educated many poor children.

D. Prakash Rao also received the coveted Padma Shri from the then President of India, Ram Nath Kovind in 2019. The social worker died after his long battle with Covid-19-related ailments in 2021 during treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

While Rao started selling tea at an early age, he later became a teacher. He also visits patients in a hospital and runs the school from his own income. Apart from this, he has donated blood 217 times.