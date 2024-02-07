Odisha’s Cultural Splendor Takes Flight With 3-Day Drone Show In Ekamra Utsav

Bhubaneswar: A three-day drone show aimed at promoting the language and showcasing the art and culture of Odisha commenced on Wednesday in Ekamra Utsav.

The spectacle featured an impressive display of 200 drones simultaneously taking flight in the sky, capturing the essence of Odisha’s rich heritage.

The mesmerizing show, held for 15 minutes, left the audience exhilarated and captivated. The event is set to continue for the next two days, promising more awe-inspiring moments and breathtaking visuals.