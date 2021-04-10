Odisha’s Covid death toll jumps to 1926 with two deaths

Bhubaneswar: The Covid-19 death toll in Odisha jumped to 1926 with the death of two more patients in the last 24 hours in the State informed the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department.

As per information, the two fatalities were reported from Kendrapara and Bolangir districts.

Here’re the details of two COVID death cases:

1.A 77-year-old male of Bolangir district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Chronic Kidney Disease on Haemodialysis.

2.A 74-year-old female of Kendrapara district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

As many as 1374 new positive cases of Covid-19 were detected in Odisha till midnight of Friday, reported the Information & Public Relations Department on Saturday.