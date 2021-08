Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Covid death toll breached 6000-mark with 67 more cororonavirus-related fatalities. The total fatalities now stand at 6033.

Among the deceased persons, one each is from the districts of Bargarh, Jajpur, and Keonjhar; two each from Balasore, Jharsuguda, and Kendrapara; three each from Angul and Bhadrak; four each from Ganjam and Jagatsinghpur; five from Dhenkanal; six from Puri; 10 from Cuttack; 11 from Sundargarh; and 12 from Khordha.