Odisha’s Covid-19 Recovery Count Reaches 12,79,040 As 15 More Patients Discharged

Bhubaneswar: Another 15 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 7 from Khordha
- 2 from Cuttack
- 2 from Kendrapara
- 1 from Kandhamal
- 1 from Rayagada
- 2 from State Pool
With another 15 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,79,040, said the H&FW Dept.
