COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
StateBreakingTop News

Odisha’s Covid-19 Recovery Count Reaches 12,79,040 As 15 More Patients Discharged

By Pragativadi News Service
31

Bhubaneswar: Another 15 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 7 from Khordha
  • 2 from Cuttack
  • 2 from Kendrapara
  • 1 from Kandhamal
  • 1 from Rayagada
  • 2 from State Pool

With another 15 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,79,040, said the H&FW Dept.

Pragativadi News Service 3854 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking