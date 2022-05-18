Odisha’s Covid-19 Recovery Count Reaches 12,79,040 As 15 More Patients Discharged

Bhubaneswar: Another 15 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

7 from Khordha

2 from Cuttack

2 from Kendrapara

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Rayagada

2 from State Pool

With another 15 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,79,040, said the H&FW Dept.