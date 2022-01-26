Odisha’s COVID-19 Graph Has Shown Declining Trend: SRC Pradeep Jena

Bhubaneswar: With the effective curb on the continuous spread of Covid-19 in the state, the Odisha has shown a good response to tackle it.

While speaking to the media persons at State-level Republic Day celebrations in Bhubaneswar, Special Relief Commissioner of Odisha, PK Jena said that the daily infections have stayed below 10,000 in the last few days and we may help ourselves in quickly dipping the surge sooner.

“Virus cases seemed to be under a controlled stage, so we hope that by compulsorily wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing will bring down the infections even further,” Jena said.

“The ongoing third wave of COVID pandemic in the State may soon wrap itself up but only if people abide by the appropriate virus infection prevention guidelines religiously at all places,” he added.