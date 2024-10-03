New Delhi: The Odisha Government today hosted the ‘Ambassadors’ Meet’ to pave the way for the state to establish itself as a major contender in attracting international investments before the upcoming “Investors’ Summit, Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025,” in Bhubaneswar.

Notable countries in attendance included Indonesia, Norway, Singapore, China, Japan, Brazil, Argentina, the USA, Thailand, Vietnam, and the UK. In addition, nine international associations expressed interest, signalling Odisha’s growing global allure.

In his keynote address, Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi warmly greeted the ambassadors and highlighted Odisha’s rich history and strategic importance, which have made it an attractive destination for investment.

Odisha, situated on India’s eastern coast, has long served as a bridge between India and the world. Boasting a coastline that spans over 480 kilometres, it has been a hub of maritime trade for centuries. Our forebears forged trade links with Southeast and East Asia, reaching as far as Europe and the Middle East,” stated the Chief Minister.

The legacy of international commerce continues to thrive today. Odisha is increasingly becoming a preferred destination for investment across diverse sectors and regions. Bhubaneswar, the capital, is rapidly evolving into a hub for technology, innovation, and culture, while still maintaining its status as the “Temple City of India,” reflecting our profound spiritual heritage, the Chief Minister remarked.

Odisha is endowed with a wealth of natural resources. Its rich deposits of minerals such as iron ore, bauxite, nickel, chromite, and coal, along with vast forests and bodies of water, make it an essential player in India’s mineral and metal sectors. Yet, the true strength of Odisha lies in its people. Boasting a growing, highly skilled workforce, Odisha is well-prepared to meet the demands of modern industries, supported by robust infrastructure and a forward-thinking, proactive government, the Chief Minister noted.

In recent years, our economy has been undergoing a transformation. While we still depend on minerals and metals, we are actively branching out into rapidly expanding sectors.

Odisha is becoming known for industries that rely on human skills and are driven by market demands, such as apparel, technical textiles, food processing, chemicals, petrochemicals, IT, renewable energy, green fuels, and electronics manufacturing. This shift is a key part of our strategy to become a frontrunner in sustainable economic growth, the Chief Minister explained.

At the 47th World Skills competition, Odisha was proud to have 16 out of the 60 members of India’s team, and I am thrilled to announce that they won 2 gold medals, showcasing the talent and potential of our young people. This achievement underscores our state’s dedication to skill development, ensuring that Odisha continues to be a significant contributor to India’s skilled labour force, the Chief Minister stated.

From the unspoiled beaches along the Bay of Bengal to Chilika Lake, India’s largest coastal lagoon, and our lively forests and wildlife sanctuaries, Odisha provides a unique experience for tourists. Our state boasts monuments like the Sun Temple at Konark, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and dynamic cultural festivals that showcase the rich historical and spiritual heritage of our region, stated the Chief Minister.

In anticipation of the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, I warmly invite you all to participate in this endeavour. We are eager to collaborate with your esteemed nations to discover opportunities for investment, trade, and cooperation, added Chief Minister Majhi.

The Conclave, scheduled for January 28th and 29th in Bhubaneswar, will be an excellent platform for global businesses to explore Odisha and witness firsthand the vast potential that the state offers.

The CM urged the ambassadors to carry this message back to their countries and encourage their business communities to explore Odisha as an investment destination. Odisha is on the move, and together, we can shape a future of shared prosperity.