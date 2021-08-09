Odisha’s Class-10 Boy Turns Ethical Hacker, Helps Liberia Govt

Phulbani: A Class 10 student from Odisha’s Phulbani has turned into an ethical hacker and helped the government of Liberia to nab the hackers who used to loot the government exchequer by sneaking into its official websites.

Soumya Ranjan Sahoo, a student of Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir in Phulbani, earned many accolades for the same.

He gained extensive knowledge on cyber education and traced the hackers who looted government funds through online mode.

Soumya successfully tracked the criminals who hacked the website of the Finance Ministry of Liberia following which the webpage get corrected.

The country rewarded him with 30,000 American dollar, citation along with a lucrative job offer.

Soumya, however, wants to be an intelligence officer in India.