Odisha’s Chinmaya Moharana Conquers Mt. Yunam

Bhubaneswar: Daredevil mountaineer Chinmay Moharana from Odisha successfully conquered Mt. Yunam (6111 metres) on Friday.

As many as six members of Bhubaneswar based AASA (Association of Adventure and Social Activities), led by Moharana had participated in the expedition.

Anita Swain, Sasmita Pradhan and Debdutta Samantray from Odisha, who were part of the expedition as instructors, had to return from near the summit camp as they had to escort back some sick participants.

The expedition was jointly organised by National Adventure Club and Education Department of Haryana Government on the occasion of 75 years of Independence.