Odisha’s Bibhu Kalyan Nayak Appointed Chief Medical Officer For Hockey World Cup

Bhubaneswar: A doctor from Odisha, Bibhu Kalyan Nayak has been appointed as the Chief Medical Officer by FIH for the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023.

Earlier, he had also taken the responsibility in the 2018 Hockey World Cup. Nayak has been selected to work as the only medical officer in the mega sporting events.

Meanwhile, the FIH has announced the names of umpires and technical officials for this World Cup. A total of eight technical officials and 18 field umpires have been appointed for the tournament. Among them, three are from India.

Sonia Bathla has been appointed as the technical official while Raghu Prasad and Javed Seikh have been selected as umpires. Four women including Sonia have been selected for this World Cup.

The World Cup will be played from January 13 to 29 in two cities of Odisha, Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. As many as 16 teams will play a total of 44 matches in 17 days.