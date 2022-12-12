Odisha’s Automobile Industry Shows Significant Growth In 2022

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Automobile industry has shown a significant improvement in the calendar year 2022. The industry is expected to close at approximately 17 per cent growth over 2021.
This was known from the Vehicle Retail Data for November’22 for the State of Odisha released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) today.
Commenting on how November’22 performed, FADA Odisha State Chairperson, Mr Pradeep Agarwal said, “Odisha Automobile industry has shown a significant improvement in the calendar year 2022. The industry is expected to close at approximately 17 per cent growth over 2021.
“Two-wheeler retail performance is still under stress because of the post-pandemic economic condition of the first-time buyers across the country,” he added.
Chart showing Vehicle Retail Data for November
All India Vehicle Retail Data for November’22
|CATEGORY
|NOV’22
|NOV’21
|NOV’20
|YoY % (2021)
|YoY % (2020)
|NOV’19
|YoY % (2019)
|2W
|18,47,708
|14,94,797
|15,27,551
|23.61%
|20.96%
|18,63,731
|-0.86%
|3W
|74,473
|41,296
|25,205
|80.34%
|195.47%
|71,833
|3.68%
|PV
|3,00,922
|2,48,052
|3,06,385
|21.31%
|-1.78%
|2,86,263
|5.12%
|TRAC
|77,993
|49,737
|55,062
|56.81%
|41.65%
|48,342
|61.34%
|CV
|79,369
|59,765
|52,261
|32.80%
|51.87%
|74,614
|6.37%
|Total
|23,80,465
|18,93,647
|19,66,464
|25.71%
|21.05%
|23,44,783
|1.52%
Source: FADA Research
OdishaVehicle Retail Data for November’22
|ODISHA
|CATEGORY
|NOV’22
|NOV’21
|YoY %
|2W
|38,587
|41,127
|-6.18%
|3W
|1,157
|779
|48.52%
|CV
|2,600
|1,853
|40.31%
|PV
|5,985
|5,185
|15.43%
|TRAC
|1,322
|1,427
|-7.36%
|Total
|49,651
|50,371
|-1.43%
Source: FADA Research
