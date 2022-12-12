Odisha’s Automobile Industry Shows Significant Growth In 2022

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Automobile industry has shown a significant improvement in the calendar year 2022. The industry is expected to close at approximately 17 per cent growth over 2021.

This was known from the Vehicle Retail Data for November’22 for the State of Odisha released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) today.

Commenting on how November’22 performed, FADA Odisha State Chairperson, Mr Pradeep Agarwal said, “Odisha Automobile industry has shown a significant improvement in the calendar year 2022. The industry is expected to close at approximately 17 per cent growth over 2021.

“Two-wheeler retail performance is still under stress because of the post-pandemic economic condition of the first-time buyers across the country,” he added.

Chart showing Vehicle Retail Data for November

All India Vehicle Retail Data for November’22

CATEGORY NOV’22 NOV’21 NOV’20 YoY % (2021) YoY % (2020) NOV’19 YoY % (2019) 2W 18,47,708 14,94,797 15,27,551 23.61% 20.96% 18,63,731 -0.86% 3W 74,473 41,296 25,205 80.34% 195.47% 71,833 3.68% PV 3,00,922 2,48,052 3,06,385 21.31% -1.78% 2,86,263 5.12% TRAC 77,993 49,737 55,062 56.81% 41.65% 48,342 61.34% CV 79,369 59,765 52,261 32.80% 51.87% 74,614 6.37% Total 23,80,465 18,93,647 19,66,464 25.71% 21.05% 23,44,783 1.52%

Source: FADA Research

Also Read: FADA Releases Vehicle Retail Data For November’22

OdishaVehicle Retail Data for November’22

ODISHA CATEGORY NOV’22 NOV’21 YoY % 2W 38,587 41,127 -6.18% 3W 1,157 779 48.52% CV 2,600 1,853 40.31% PV 5,985 5,185 15.43% TRAC 1,322 1,427 -7.36% Total 49,651 50,371 -1.43%

Source: FADA Research