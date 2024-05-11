“Daughter Of Odisha Commands All Three Wings Of Military”, Says PM Modi In Bolangir

Bolangir: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the daughter of Odisha commands all three wings of the military, adding that they are the pride of the nation and shaping the direction of the nation.

He asserted that under the BJP government, a tribal daughter became the President of the country for the first time. “It was our government that approved the Paika Sangram Memorial, symbolising Odia’s bravery. We also issued a coin and a postage stamp in honour of Paika Sangram. Under the BJP government, a tribal daughter became the President of the country for the first time,” he said. PM Modi said that the BJD never did anything for the state and never questioned Congress.

“After witnessing all the love I am receiving in Odisha, I can say that the countdown for the farewell of the BJD government has begun. Odisha has existed for a long time, but the Congress has always shown pictures of poverty (of the state). BJD never did anything for that and never questioned Congress,” he said.

“The 4th of June is the expiry date of the BJD government! I have come here to invite you all to Bhubaneswar on June 10. It’s because, on June 10, a BJP CM will take oath. We will give you a CM who was born in Odisha, and who knows and values the tradition of this land. The entire Odisha is saying in unison, ‘Double-engine government for Odisha,” he said.