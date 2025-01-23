Ashok Kumar Bhoi, a youth from Odisha’s Bargarh district, has etched his name in the India Book of Records by wiggling his ears 370 times in 5 minutes. Now, he is aiming to secure a place in the Guinness Book of World Records, boasting an impressive ability to wiggle his ears 830 times in 12 minutes.



Bhoi’s unique skill has garnered attention across social media and local communities. Speaking about his achievement, he said, “I have been practicing ear wiggling for years and am confident of breaking the Guinness World Record soon.”



The Guinness Book of World Records currently does not have a widely recognized category for ear wiggling, but Bhoi hopes to set a new global benchmark. His feat is expected to be officially submitted for evaluation in the coming weeks.



His record-breaking attempt has brought pride to Odisha, inspiring youth to explore their hidden talents in unconventional fields.