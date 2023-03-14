Odisha’s 5T Model Haunting LoP: BJD

Bhubaneswar: BJD MLA Arun Sahoo gave a strong response to the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jayanarayan Mishra’s continuous criticism of 5T initiatives of the state government in the Assembly.

Sahoo said, “Everyone knows that the leader of the opposition is delusional and is also wasting valuable time in the assembly. The development achieved by the 5T initiatives is now haunting the LoP… He needs to make it clear whether he is capable or not of understanding 5T initiatives.”

Sahoo said that the opposition leader is repeatedly raising many incidents which are ridiculous. There is no consistency in what he is saying about 5T. If you go to any village in Odisha where you will see signs of progress, it is 5T. Schools are being transformed. This is not limited to school transformation only. Through 5T, infrastructure such as roads, bridges, irrigation projects and hospitals are being constructed and transformed across the state.

5T is Odisha’s vision of development and a progressive movement. For this, the Central Government has also praised the 5T initiatives. So when the people of the state are happy to experience this positive change and transformation, why the leader of the opposition couldn’t understand the meaning of 5T, Sahu questioned.

Further, the BJD leader said, ” the Opposition leader has become so intolerant that they are comparing the green colour of transformed schools with Pakistan. He is forgetting that the green colour is in the national flag of India and also in the flag of his party.” He further asked if he is not eating green vegetables as well.

A face-off between the ruling party and the Opposition took place today over LoP Jayanarayan Mishra’s remarks on the 5T initiative. BJD members created ruckus in protest against the statement.