Odisha’s 1st Rice ATM in Bhubaneswar inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s first rice ATM (automated teller machine) in Bhubaneswar has been opened today for the ration card beneficiaries, informed State Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister, Krushna Chandra Patra. The first such machine has been opened in Mancheswar area of Bhubaneswar.

On June 20 the Minister had said that, the rice ATM will be set-up in Bhubaneswar within a week and a card will be provided to each ration card beneficiary which can be used to get rice from such ATMs anywhere in the country.

Gradually such rice ATMs will be set-up at all the district headquarters town, informed the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister.

The newly introduced facility has the capacity of carrying 25 kgs of rice at once. “Beneficiaries from every district and state will be able to get rice from the ‘Rice ATM’,” stated Patra.

Speaking about the initiative, Patra said that it will reduce the swindling of rice in the state adding: “Consumers will not heavily depend on dealers.”