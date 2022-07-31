Odishan Tribal Painting Exhibition Inaugurated In Bengaluru

Bhubaneswar/Bengaluru: Odisha Minister for Language, Literature and Culture and Tourism, Ashwini Kumar Patra, on Sunday inaugurated the Odishan Tribal Painting Exhibition at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishad in Bengaluru.

Participating in the opening ceremony of the exhibition as the chief guest this evening, Minister Ashwini Patra deliberated in how the artisans from Odisha can establish themselves by exhibiting the state’s rich art and architecture in major cities of India.

The Minister also appreciated the efforts of Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi for the initiative.

Additional Principal Secretary, Department of Odisha Language, Literature and Culture Madhusudan Padhi, Secretary of Karnataka Kannada Culture Department Dr N. Manjula, President of Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi Padma Shri Sudarshan Patnaik and President of Karnataka Lalit Kala Academy, D. Mahendra were the guests of honour at the event.

They expressed that the tribal culture, crop harvesting, dance songs, and festivities depicted in the paintings were very touching and mesmerising.

In the beginning, artist Panchanan Samal, secretary of Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi, welcomed the guests and said that through this exhibition, sculptors have beautifully depicted the art and culture of Odisha on canvas.

Notably, this exhibition was organised with the painting drawn in the last 4 days in the tribal art camp which started last July 28th. A total of 25 tribal sculptors from Odisha visited the exhibition hall and art museum and visited other places.

The Odishan Tribal Painting Exhibition will be open to all till August 3.