Odisha: Youth Writes ‘I Love You’ With Rose Petals Before Killing Self

Nuapada: A youth allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a roadside tree along Bijepur-Kusamal road under Khariar block in Nuapada district this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Padma Charan Tandi, son of Manohar Tandi, a resident of Jhitridhoda village.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body hanging from the tree and immediately alerted the police about the same.

Though the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the youth might have committed suicide due to love failure as ‘I love You’ was found written with rose petals on the road near his body.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased claimed it not to be a case of suicide and demanded a thorough probe into the incident.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.