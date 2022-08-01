Odisha youth Sindhu Biswal named ‘Top Creator To Follow’ by LinkedIn

Bhubaneswar: The US-based professional networking site LinkedIn has named Odisha’s Sindhu Biswal among the ‘Top-5 Creators to Follow ‘. LinkedIn’s announcement came three days back, when Daniel Roth, Editor-in-Chief and VP at LinkedIn announced the names of the top-5 creators, and Sindhu is the first from Odisha to be named in the list.

Biswal himself reacted to the announcement, with a post that read: ‘Okay, this is big for me. LinkedIn featured me in their official worldwide newsletter”.

Cuttack-born Sindhu is an MBA graduate from Noida’s Amity University, and has been a professional for eight years. He has worked in Mumbai, and is currently based in Bengaluru.

He has a YouTube channel, on which he describes himself as a ‘polymath’ – a person with extensive knowledge. On his channel, he talks about startups, marketing, life, philosophy, vulnerabilities, and ‘anything new I come across with’.

A son of ‘very supportive parents’, Biswal, in his own words, is a ‘Cosmo enthusiast turned musician turned Photographer turned MBA turned Marketer’.

He currently works as a Growth Head at Bengaluru-based Betterhalf. His previous employers include FilterCopy, Paytm Insider, Dice Media and Nutshell. He has more than 15,000 followers and over 500 connections on LinkedIn.