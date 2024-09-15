Berhampur: Pratap Badatya, a fine art artist from Berhampur’s Badakusasthali area, overcame financial hardships to impress President Droupadi Murmu during an art exhibition at Rashtrapati Bhavan. After working in Surat and enhancing his skills in Bhubaneswar and Mumbai, Badatya became part of the ‘SRIJAN 2024’ Artist-in-Residency initiative. He now plans to open his studio.

Badatya’s passion for art remained undeterred despite facing significant financial challenges. Forced to leave his studies due to economic constraints, he moved to Surat, Gujarat, to earn a livelihood. However, his love for art never waned. After years of hard work in Surat, he returned to his village, completed his matriculation, and then moved to Bhubaneswar and Mumbai to hone his artistic skills.

His dedication and perseverance paid off when he was selected for the prestigious ‘SRIJAN 2024’ Artist-in-Residency initiative. This program allowed him to stay at Rashtrapati Bhavan for seven days, along with 13 other artists from across the country. During this period, the artists participated in various activities, including painting workshops and panel discussions, which were attended by students from various schools and colleges in Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu, who witnessed the art exhibition at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, praised the artists for their exceptional work. The paintings created during the residency will be displayed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum for public viewing12.