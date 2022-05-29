Odisha youth dies after falling from tree

Mayurbhanj: Honey collection turned fatal for a youth in Karanjia in Mayurbhanj district after he fell from the tree and died on Saturday night.

According to reports, the youth had climbed up a tree to collect honey when he slipped and fell off the tree.

The fatal fall led to grievous injuries. While he was immediately carried to nearest hospital, doctors declared him dead.

Locals said that as of now police have not found anything suspicious about the death, which was accidental.