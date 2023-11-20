Odisha Youth Commits Suicide After India’s Loss In World Cup 2023

Jajpur: In a bizarre incident, a youth committed suicide in Jajpur after watching the national cricket team’s crushing defeat to Australia in the World Cup 2023 final match on Sunday.

The deceased youth hailed from Kulasahi village under Binjharpur police limits in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

According to reports, the deceased youth was a die-hard fan of the Indian Cricket team and he could not bear the defeat of India in the World Cup finals. He fell unconscious immediately after the final match on Sunday and committed suicide later in the dead of the night.

On being informed by his family members, the police rushed to the spot and seized the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway.