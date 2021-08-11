Odisha Youth Arrested By Delhi Police Over Cyber Fraud

Jajpur: Delhi police has arrested a youth from Bari area of Jajpur district for allegedly facilitating the execution of various cyber frauds outside Odisha. The Arrestee has been identified as Pritam Kar (30), a resident of the same area.

According to available information, the youth used to courier SIM cards to cybercriminals in Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan under fake identities in Odisha, who in turn used to cheat people through online mode by using these SIM cards.

Acting on a tip-off, a five-member team from the national capital conducted a raid at his house situated at Bhurunga and nabbed him. The cops also seized some incriminating documents from his possession.

Later, the Delhi Police moved a local court in Jajpur to gain transit remand of Pritam for more investigation and a manhunt has also launched to trace the cybercriminals involved in the illegal syndicate in other states.