Odisha Women’s League: Odisha Police Beats Sports Odisha 5-0 In Opening Match

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police blanked home team Sports Odisha 5-0 in the opening match of the Odisha Women’s League 2022 at Kalinga Stadium, while East Coast Railways defeated OGP Club by an identical margin (5-0) at the Capital High School ground in Bhubaneswar.

In the first match, Odisha Police beat Sports Odisha by 5–0 goals. Captain and Indian Football forward Pyari Xaxa scored a hat-trick goal (52”, 82” & 90+2” minutes) and Jabamani Tudu netted two goals (43” & 45+2” minutes) for Odisha Police.

In the second match, East Coast Railway defeated OGP Club by 5–0 goals. Lahari Mangaraj scored 2 goals (25” & 39”), Purnima Rao scored 1 goal (36”), Tara Khaton 1 goal (44”) & Manisa Panna (70”) for East Coast Railways.

The Odisha Women’s League 2022, which is being organised by the Football Association of Odisha and the Odisha Sports & Youth Services Department, kick-started on Saturday at the Kalinga Stadium Main Ground in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha Sports & YS Dept Joint Secretary Sailendra Kumar Jena was present as the guest of honour. Mr Bijay Das (Vice President, FAO), Mr Dillip Sahu (Vice President, FAO), Mr Hrudaya Ranjan Behera (Vice President, FAO), Mr Bhakta Ballav Das (Treasurer, FAO), Mr Avijit Paul (Joint Secretary, FAO), Mrs. Sangeeta Sharma (Joint Secretary, FAO), Md. Shahid Jabbar (Joint Secretary, FAO), Mr. Shuvendu Panda (OSD, Odisha Sports & Y.S. Dept) &Ms. Sradhanjali Samantaray (Ex-Indian women football player) were also present for the opening ceremony of Odisha Women’s League – 2022.