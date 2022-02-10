Odisha Women’s League 2022 to Begin from Feb 12; Official Jerseys Unveiled

Cuttack/Bhubaneswar: The Football Association of Odisha (FAO) and the Odisha Sports & Youth Services Department are going to conduct the Odisha Women’s League 2022 from the 12th of February 2022. The official jersey for the tournament was launched today during a ceremony at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Mr. R. Vineel Krishna, Commissioner cum Secretary, Odisha Sports & Y.S. Dept and Mr. Avijit Paul, Joint Secretary, FAO unveiled the jerseys of the six participating clubs. This was followed by felicitations to Ms. Pyari Xaxa and Ms. Manisa Panna for representing the India Women’s Team in the recently concluded AFC Asia Cup.

Mr. Shuvendu Panda, OSD, Odisha Sports & Y.S. Dept, Ms. Sasmita Mallick, ex-Indian women football player, and Ms. Sradhanjali Samantaray, ex-Indian women football player, were also present for the jersey launch.

The league is going to be played in a double leg format between 6 participating clubs apart from which a 7th team is added in the fixture as the Under – 18 Odisha team who will be playing the matches for developmental purposes & they wouldn’t be a part of the points table. The champion team of the Odisha Women’s League will qualify to the Indian Women’s League to the conducted later by the All India Football Federation.

Ashirbad Behera, Hony. Secretary, FAO, has extended his sincere thanks to Hon’ble Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Mr. R. Vineel Krishna I.A.S (Commissioner cum Secretary, Sports & Y.S Dept. Govt. of Odisha) for their persistent support towards the promotion of Sports in our state & especially for Football, which has helped the Odia Footballers to achieve new heights.