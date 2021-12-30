Odisha Women’s Basketball Team Qualifies For National Ch’ships

Cuttack: Continuing its fabulous team effort, Odisha Women’s Basketball team grabbed the second position after defeating Bihar on Thursday in the 71st East Zone Senior National Basketball Championship at JN Indoor Stadium in Cuttack.

With this, they have qualified for the national championship going to be held in Chennai next year. While Uttar Pradesh topped the points table, Odisha bagged the runners up trophy in this tournament, which was started on 27th December.

In the finals, Uttar Pradesh defeated Odisha women’s team defeated Odisha by 9 points scoring (70-61). later, the home team defeated Bihar and become the second top one to get tickets for national championships.