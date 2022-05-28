Odisha woman launches campaign for paid period leave

Sambalpur: Keeping in mind the Menstrual Hygiene Day on Saturday, Ranjeeta Priyadarshini from Sambalpur launched an online campaign on Wednesday addressing Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav to provide paid leave to all women employees at government and private organisations who are on their periods.

A worker in heavy metal industry, Ranjeeta said, “Women constitute nearly a third of the workforce in India. One of the most underreported reasons is discomfort from being on the ground while menstruating. I have encountered in numerous cases where women workers suffered during their periods while at work due to lack of access to proper toilets, restrooms and many more.”

“I have launched the online campaign ‘SIGN my petition’ urging the Unioin Labour Ministry to implement a no-questions-asked, paid monthly period leave for all women workers in the country. According to Article 15 (3) and Article 42 of the Constitution, the state shall create special provisions for women providing just and humane conditions for work,” Ranjeeta, who is presently perusing LLM, added.

At present, 12 companies are offering paid leave to women employees during their periods. Then why this rule cannot be implemented at all government and private offices in the country, she questioned.

“I demand respect for me and all women workers, because we are the backbone of our Indian economy,” she said while urging everyone to sign and share the petition widely.