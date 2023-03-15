Odisha Witnesses Impact Of Westerly Disturbance

Bhubaneswar: Several parts of the State are likely to witness rain and thundershowers under the influence of westerly disturbance for next three days. Cloudy weather continues to prevail till March 17.

The weather department has informed that such condition will continue till March 17. A warning has been issued by the Meteorological Department due to the possibility of its impact in the coastal and adjacent districts. Yellow warning has been issued to 11 districts for today, Met department said.

Yellow warning has been issued to Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada and Nabarangpur districts. The Meteorological Department also forecasted rain on March 16. Rain and thunderstorm are also predicted in 13 districts of the north coastal areas.

Some parts of the state received rains due to the westerly disturbance. Malkangiri recorded maximum temperature at 38 degrees. However, according to the forecasting agency, there will be no change in the weather for the next two days. Weather will remain cloudy in the state, the met officials said.