Odisha Witnessed 50 Deaths Due To Consumption Of Spurious Liquor Since 2010-11

Bhubaneswar: State Excise Minister Aswini Kumar Patra on Saturday informed that as many as 50 persons have died in Odisha since 2010-11 by consuming liquor.

In reply to a query of Congress legislator Santosh Singh Saluja in the Odisha Assembly, Patra stated that out of the 50 lives, a total of 41 have died in Cuttack in 2011-12 and the remaining 9 in Bhadrak in 2019-20.

The Congress on Saturday targeted the BJD-led state government during the zero hours in Odisha Assembly over the diarrhoea deaths in Kashipur in Rayagada district.

Members of Congress rallied into the well of the House, demanding the ruling of Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukh on this alarming issue