Odisha Wins UN World Habitat Awards 2023

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has bagged the UN-HABITAT’s World Habitat Awards 2023 for Jaga Mission, that aims at empowering the lives of slum dwellers.

A 5-T initiative of the State, Jaga Mission is the world’s largest land titling and slum upgrading programme.

“Under the inspiring leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the Government of Odisha has set for itself the ambitious target of becoming the first slum-free state in India and is leading the Jaga Mission programme to upgrade all the 2,919 slums in the State,” a statement issued by the Office of Chief Minister stated..

Since the last 5 years of the initiative, 1,75,000 families from the slums have been granted land tenure security.

Under Jaga Mission, 100% households in 2,724 slums have been provided with pipe water connections, 707 slums have been fully transformed into Liveable Habitats, 100% households in 666 slums have individual toilets, and 8 cities have become slum-free.

Earlier, in 2019, Odisha’s Jaga Mission had received the World Habitat Awards for its success in providing land tenure security to the slum dwellers.