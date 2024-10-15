Bhubaneswar: Odisha has been recognized for its exemplary efforts in water conservation, securing top honours at the prestigious National Water Awards. The award ceremony, held in New Delhi, celebrated the state’s innovative and effective strategies in managing and conserving water resources.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his pride and gratitude, stating, “This award is a testament to the collective efforts of the people of Odisha and our commitment to sustainable water management. We will continue to prioritize water conservation to ensure a secure and prosperous future for our state.”

Odisha’s success in water conservation is attributed to several key initiatives, including the revival of traditional water bodies, the implementation of rainwater harvesting systems, and the promotion of efficient irrigation practices. The state’s proactive approach has not only improved water availability but also enhanced agricultural productivity and rural livelihoods.

The National Water Awards, organized by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, aim to encourage and recognize the efforts of states, districts, and individuals in promoting water conservation and sustainable management practices. Odisha’s achievement highlights the importance of community participation and innovative solutions in addressing water scarcity challenges.

The award ceremony also featured discussions on best practices and success stories from across the country, providing a platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration. Odisha’s recognition at the National Water Awards serves as an inspiration for other states to adopt and implement effective water conservation measures.

