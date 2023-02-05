Odisha will continue to reject BJP’s old strategy of politicising criminal cases: BJD

Bhubaneswar: BJD MP and National Spokesperson Dr. Sasmit Patra today said that Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan talking about law-and-order in a press interaction is hilarious.

Addressing a press meet today at New Delhi, Dr. Patra said,” In BJP ruled states there have been very sensational cases whether it is liquor tragedy or bridge collapse leading to deaths of many people and also crimes against women. People demanded Judicial enquiry but in most cases it was never done.”

Dr. Patra further said, that your only intention is to politicise every criminal case and create political narrative. State is transparent and has given this case to be monitored by a High Court Judge nominated by the Orissa High Court. What’s there to hide for us? You took High Court’s name several times this morning in your statement but you doubt the monitoring by a High Court Judge? Why? Only to score political points? All the cases mentioned by you this morning are in respective courts. You should have faith at least in the Judiciary and you should allow Courts to deliver Justice as per them and not instil doubts and questions on them. Isn’t a senior BJP leader who has 14 criminal cases including murder case has been appointed as Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly by you? Wasn’t he in jail and is now out on bail on Dileshwar Sahu murder case which took place during Bijepur by-poll? You place such people as your Leader of Opposition but you have the moral fibre to question the Odisha Government? You should be teaching us morality? Wasn’t your present President of Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha in jail and now out on bail in Bhatli murder incident?

Dr. Patra further said that, isn’t it a shame that your own Central Minister from Odisha beat up and fractured the hand of Government Officers in Mayurbhanj, is presently on bail? You did politics over that unfortunate Koraput case and your party even also lost that gram panchayat during election. People see through BJP strategy of politicising criminal cases for your own political gains and in most cases siding with the criminals. People of Odisha know who is doing what and how is the law-and-order situation in Odisha. By trying to mislead the people of Odisha, you will not succeed.

Don’t cry about paddy procurement during elections. Your Central Government has cut 20,000 crores from paddy procurement. The procurement target which was earlier 17-18 Lakh Tonnes per year has been reduced to 4 Lakh Metric Tonnes for Odisha. It will only lead to procurement in one district of Odisha, what will happen to the rest 29 districts? Lakhs of farmers of Odisha will be affected. You have cut 5 kg free rice for poor every month. Coastal high way is still in paper for the last 9 years. The road you take from Cuttack to Sambalpur is the worst in the country and it’s your own National Highway. You took 2 lakh crores in railways from Odisha in the past 9 years and added rail services for only 200 new passengers so far.

Instead of working always for elections if you work for development, you will have something to show for the past 9 years. Before 2019 General elections and 2022 Panchayat elections you did politics on sensational cases and went to the people with all sorts of false narrative. People of Odisha did not like it and rejected you for such low-level politics. BJP lost all thirty districts in Zilla Parishad. This strategy of politicising crime doesn’t work and people have faith in the government. Focus on your work and do something for people and try and impress people rather than politicizing crime and hoping that it will give you political benefits. People of Odisha have rejected it in past and will also reject your politics in future.