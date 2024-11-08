Cuttack: In the wake of a horrific gang-rape incident involving a college student in Cuttack, Odisha’s Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan has pledged stringent action against the perpetrators and announced an ambitious goal to make the state crime-free for women by 2036.

The incident, which has sparked widespread outrage and protests, occurred earlier this week when the student was assaulted by a group of men. The police have since arrested several suspects and are continuing their investigation.

Addressing the media, Minister Harichandan expressed deep sorrow over the incident and assured the public that the government would leave no stone unturned in bringing the culprits to justice. “We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of women in our state. This heinous crime will not go unpunished,” he stated.

In a bold declaration, Harichandan outlined the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) vision for a safer Odisha. “By 2036, we aim to make Odisha a crime-free state for women. This will involve comprehensive reforms in law enforcement, judicial processes, and community engagement to create an environment where women can live without fear,” he added.

The announcement has been met with mixed reactions. While some have welcomed the government’s commitment to women’s safety, others have expressed skepticism about the feasibility of such an ambitious goal. Activists and community leaders have called for immediate and concrete measures to address the current crisis and prevent future incidents.

The state government has also announced plans to enhance support services for survivors of sexual violence, including counseling, legal aid, and rehabilitation programs. Additionally, there will be increased efforts to raise awareness about women’s rights and promote gender equality through education and community initiatives.

As the investigation into the Cuttack gang-rape case continues, the people of Odisha are watching closely, hoping for swift justice and meaningful change in the fight against gender-based violence.