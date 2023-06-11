Odisha Weather Update: Mercury Soars To 40 °C & Above At 30 Places

Bhubaneswar: The maximum day temperature soared to 40 °C or above at as many as 30 places in Odisha, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Sunday.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, mercury soared to 44.5 °C in Bolangir and Bargarh 44.5 °C followed by, Jharsuguda 44.4, °C Sonepur 44.3 °C, , Sambalpur 43.6 °C, Boudh 43.5 °C, Hirakud 43.1 °C, and Sundargarh, Bhawanipatna & Titilagarh 43 °C.

Besides, the maximum day temperature at Angul was recorded at 42.9 °C, followed by Deogarh 42.8 °C, Rourkela & Brahmapur 42.5 °C, Paralakhemundi 42 °C, Dhenkanal 41.8 °C, Baripada 41.6 °C, Nayagarh 41.5 °C, Talcher, Nuapada, Keonjhar, Kendrapara, & Phulbani 41 °C each, Nabarangpur & Malkangiri 40.5 °C, Jajpur, Chandbali & Chatrapur 40 °C,

The day temperature recorded in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack stood at 42.6 °C and 41.6 °C respectively.