Odisha WCD Minister Tukuni Sahu adopts Saintala Kanyashram

Saintala: Odisha Women and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu has adopted Kanyashram in Saintala run by the SC/ST wing of the state government.

Sahu made a surprise visit to the Kanyasharm on Thursday and made the above announcement before the staff and inmates. She discussed the problem being faced by the inmates and promised them to look into their grievances at the earliest.

The staff of Kanyashram requested the Minister to make necessary arrangements for providing sports infrastructure and lavatories for the inmates.

District Welfare Officer Alekh Biswal, Headmistress Nibedita Hota, BJD leader Pramod Pradhan, Minister’s representative Rajkishore Dang, and teachers of the Kanyashram were present during the visit of the Minister.