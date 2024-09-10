Odisha government has launched Subhadra Yojana to empower women and make them self-reliant. As of today (10/09/2024), more than 15 lakh application forms have been registered across Odisha, according to data obtained from the database of the State Women and Child Development Department.

The WCD Department has clarified that no fee has to be paid for submitting the application form and online registration under this scheme. The clarification came after the WCD department came across reports of Anganwadi workers, Jan Seva Kendras, and Mo Seva Kendras demanding Rs.50 to Rs.200 for both the form and for uploading the form online.

“Strict action will be taken wherever money is demanded for Subhadra form,” the WCD Dept stated.

Notably, the Balasore district administration has held one month’s salary of an Anganwadi worker as part of an action for alleged negligence in distributing the Subhadra application form.

Similarly, a Jan Seva Kendra in Derabisi of Kendrapara district has been temporarily closed for allegedly demanding money for the Subhadra registration form.

Based on a call to Subhadra helpline numbers, strict action has been taken by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation against a Mo Seva Kendra for allegedly demanding Rs 100 for form and registration.

The WCD dept further clarified that for all the processing, scanning and uploading of the Subhadra form, Rs.15 per form plus GST is being paid by the Women and Child Development Department to all the service centres.

The WCD department further urged the citizens to report any instances of service providers demanding money to the local police and strict action will be taken.