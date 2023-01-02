Odisha Water Resources Dept Gains Massive Success In 2022;  44 Mega Projects Completed

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Water Resources Department has achieved significant success in various activities including completion of major irrigation projects.

A total of 44 mega irrigation projects were completed in 2022, the Department said.

One of the major projects, Deo medium irrigation project in Mayurbhanj district, which was launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on August 12, 2022, got completed in the year.

The project is able to cater to the needs of 9,900 hectares land in 100 villages of Karanjia and Shukruli blocks of Mayurbhanj and Shahadapada of Keonjhar district.

Similarly, 52,480 hectares of land got irrigation facilities from Subarnarekha Irrigation Project in the last year.

On August 12, the Chief Minister had launched irrigation facilities to additional 17,121 hectares of land in the system.

Likewise, the pending works in Mahanadi-Chitrotpala islands have been completed in the year. The project covers 6,000 hectares of total 64 villages in Marshaghai, Gardpur of Kendrapara and Tirtol of Jagatsinghpur and Nishchintkoili block in Cuttack district.

The Gangadhar Meher Lift irrigation project in Bargarh district has witnessed progress in the outgoing year.