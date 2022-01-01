Odisha Water Resource Dept Makes Remarkable Progress In 2021

Bhubaneswar: The Department of Water Resource has made remarkable progress in different sectors during the Calendar Year 2021. During the Calendar Year 2021 the Upper Indravati Lift Canal System (CCA-25275 Ha) and Lower Indra Major Irrigation Project (CCA-29900 Ha) have fully completed and dedicated to the public.

Thirty In-stream Storage Structures (ISS) are in different stages of grounding. These are large water bodies within the river embankment on the upstream side, which will help in drinking water facility, recharge of ground water, maintenance of ecological balance and climate resilience.

Ground Water Resource Assessment 2020 successfully completed in collaboration with Central Ground Water Board. It has revealed that the state still does not have any over exploited or critical blocks. Despite increase in water extraction in line with state’s development goals the ground water level was satisfactory.

The historical Taladanda Main Canal in the millennial city of Cuttack renovated using CCGM (Cementious Composite Geo-Synthetic Mattress) technology resulting in complete makeover of the area.

While projecting about Major-Medium Irrigation Projects –In Deo Irrigation Project for the first time, Kharif irrigation has been provided to farmers in 3,500 Ha. The project is likely to be completed by early’2022. Sumilarly GangadharMeher Lift Irrigation Project in Bargarh District in advanced stage of construction. The construction work has resumed for Kanupur Irrigation Project and it is expected to be completed by December’2023. The construction work of Lower Suktel Irrigation Project has been resumed and project is expected to be completed by January’2024. Sandul Project of Kalahandi approved by the Cabinet and Sono Project and Banktira Project in Mayurbhanj District are ready for grounding.

In a move towards sustainable irrigation, scheme for installation of 11618 nos of solar based micro river lift (MRL) has been approved. Even as highest numbers of deep bore wells and Community Lift Irrigation points were installed.

Cabinet approved the Parvatigiri Megalift Irrigation Scheme of Rs10757.12 Crores for taking up 170 new megalift schemes in a phased manner over a period of 5 years which will create additional irrigation potential of 2,63,800 Ha. During 2021, 18 nos of Megalift schemes have been completed creating additional potential of 24,188 Ha. In total 129 Megalift schemes have been completed with creation of 1,55,183 Ha of irrigation potential.

Project on “Raising and strengthening of vulnerable saline embankments in the coastal districts of the state of Odisha”prepared. MoU being signed with National Institute of Ocean Technology, Chennai. 386 AEEs have been appointed and posted through online counseling, choice locking and training.