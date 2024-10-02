Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attended the state-level Gandhi Jayanti celebrations held at Telangapentha in Cuttack district today and said that humanity and divinity were united in Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. “Gandhiji is the wealth of humanity and an ideal for the whole world. His life was a continuous pursuit of truth,” said CM Majhi.

The Chief Minister said that Gandhiji came to Telangapentha and inspired everyone here to fight for independence. Calling to work inspired by Gandhiji’s ideals, the Chief Minister said, “Let’s pay our respects to Bapu once again today in this holy land of Telangapentha, follow his example and work towards fulfilling the dream he had for the country.”

The Chief Minister said that Gandhiji came to the state several times due to his great love for Odisha. He not only loved Odisha, but Odisha touched his heart and mind. One of Gandhiji’s memorable words was – ‘Odisha is the land of my love.’

The Chief Minister said that Gandhiji was the epitome of supernatural courage and truth was his message. Gandhi’s life, sacrifice and penance made him great and noble. Gandhiji’s main aim was to change hearts. The Chief Minister said that humanity and divinity were united in him.

The Chief Minister said that by facing the challenges of all the adversities of life with truth, non-violence and non-cooperation, Gandhiji proved that success is possible with these forces. His life story is a ‘constant pursuit with truth’.

CM Majhi said that under the leadership of Modiji across the country and in Odisha, our government is working to fulfil Gandhiji’s true ideals and goals.

The Odisha CM said that cleanliness was Gandhiji’s ideal. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, his first big campaign was Swachh Bharat. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has completed 10 years today. Swachta Abhiyan has become a successful movement in the country today. The Chief Minister said that Modiji had fulfilled Gandhiji’s real goal.

The Chief Minister also said that another dream of Gandhiji was the development and welfare of the bottom line of society. Today 80 crore people in the country are getting free ration. Villages have paved roads, drinking water, electricity – even internet access. Gandhiji said that if the village is developed, the country can be developed. Today under the leadership of Modiji, the villages of India are leading the country’s development. PM Kisan Yojana is being implemented for the development of farmers. The Chief Minister said that Modiji is working dedicatedly for the all-round upliftment of the downtrodden, poor and women.

He also said that in Odisha, our government has started assisting one crore women of the state through Subhadra Yojana in just 4 months. “I strongly believe that this financial assistance will empower them in their family and society. Our government has also started taking steps in Odisha to fulfil Gandhiji’s dream of empowering women,” CM Majhi added.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister remembered former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and said that today is also Shastri Jayanti. He said that Shastriji’s slogan of ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ has been launched by Modiji. PM Kisan Yojana has been launched for the welfare of farmers. In Odisha, the new government has increased the minimum support price of paddy by Rs 800 to give farmers a fair price for their labour. He said that the farmers will get Rs 3100 per quintal during the harvest in the coming Kharif season.

Stating that Gandhiji had a special relationship with Odisha, he said that Gandhiji accepted Odisha as a laboratory for his feelings and judgments. Odisha greatly influenced his thinking and lifestyle.

Cuttack Sadar MLA Prakash Chandra Sethi, Badamba-Narsinghpur MLA Bijay Kumar Dalabehera, Cuttack Choudwar MLA Souvic Biswal, CMC Commissioner Anam Charan Patra and corporators of Cuttack Municipal Corporation attended the program.

After arriving in Telangapentha, the Chief Minister went to the Gandhi Memorial along with thousands of people in a ‘roadshow’. There, he paid obeisance at the statue of Gandhiji.

On this occasion, he planted a Nageshwar tree under the ‘Ek Ped Ma’ Ke Naam’ campaign. After that Swakhta also donated labor there in the service program. Internationally acclaimed sculptor Rabi Narayan Rath created a statue of Gandhiji there. Mr Rath also presented a portrait to the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister distributed prizes to the students who won various competitive events felicitated eminent social workers and social institutions and provided support equipment to 10 differently-abled persons.

Cuttack District Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde delivered the welcome speech and Director Information and Public Relations Saroj Kumar Samal proposed a vote of thanks.