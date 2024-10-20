Cuttack: In a thrilling encounter at the Barabati Stadium, Odisha’s captain Govinda Poddar led his team to a narrow first-innings lead against Jammu & Kashmir in their Ranji Trophy match. Poddar’s unbeaten 133 runs were the highlight of the innings, showcasing his resilience and skill.

Odisha, who were all out for 272 runs, managed to surpass Jammu & Kashmir’s first-innings total of 270 runs by just 2 runs. The match saw some intense moments as both teams fought hard to gain the upper hand.

Jammu & Kashmir’s bowlers put up a commendable effort, but Poddar’s determined knock ensured that Odisha edged ahead. The visitors had earlier posted a competitive total, thanks to a solid performance from their middle order.

As the match progresses, all eyes will be on the next innings to see if Odisha can capitalize on their slender lead or if Jammu & Kashmir will bounce back to turn the tables.

