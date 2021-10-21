Odisha: Virtual training regarding vaccination of children from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government will begin the process to vaccinate children aged between 2 and 18 years against COVID-19 from tomorrow, informed Health and Family Welfare Director Bijay Panigrahi here today.

Reportedly, Odisha officials will be given virtual training tomorrow regarding vaccination of children. The same will be passed on to district officials. Besides Covaxin, the children of the said age group will be given Zydus Cadila’s needle-free Covid-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D and training on the same will also be given.

“The state Government is fully prepared. The vaccination drive will commence as per the guidelines as soon as the vaccines arrive and the Centre gives permission for the same,” he added.

While only subject expert committee has issued recommendation, post DCGI approval vaccination would begin as per guidelines, said Family Welfare director.

“It hasn’t been clarified yet whether everyone in 2-18 yrs age group will be given vaccine dose. Vaccination centres will increase once this is approved. Odisha has around 1.4 crore beneficiaries in the age group,” Bijay Panigrahi, Family Welfare director said.