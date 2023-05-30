Odisha Vigilance warns bribe takers and facilitators

Bhubaneswar: Two cases of bribe-taking through various online payment apps has come to the light in Odisha, the Odisha Vigilance has issued a warning.

The Odisha Vigilance has come across one bribery case on PhonePe and another one where bribe was taken through an unnamed cheque. These cases had been detected yesterday.

It is noteworthy that, in all the three cases private persons helping government servants by taking bribe money in their PhonePe/Bank accounts have also been arrested/ prosecuted.

Going forward Odisha Vigilance is committed to take strong action against bribe takers and their facilitators.

The Odisha vigilance has warned bribe takers and facilitators seeking bribes through digital modes that no one is safe when taking bribe through PhonePe.

The Vigilance authorities have further clarified that they will follow the digital footprints and catch the culprit and the facilitators.

This warning has been issued by Odisha Vigilance after a TPCODL official was arrested for taking bribe through PhonePe in Nayapalli of Bhubaneswar on May 29, 2023.