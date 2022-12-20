Odisha Vigilance Unearths Multiple Assets, Rs 4.19 Cr Bank Deposits Of IDCOL Dy Manager

Bhubaneswar: The sleuths of Odisha Vigilance today unearth assets worth crores including 2 multi-storeyed buildings, 13 plots in Bhubaneswar, Jajpur and Nayagarh, bank deposits worth Rs.4.19 crores, etc belonging to IDCOL’s Deputy Manager of Ampa Valli Lime Stone Mines in Simagoda of Koraput.

On the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, the Vigilance carried out simultaneous searches on the properties of accused Gaya Santara, Deputy Manager, IDCOL, Ampa Valli Lime Stone Mines, Simagoda, Koraput today at 7 places in Bhubaneswar, Nayagarh, Koraput & Rayagada.

According to reports, 7 teams of Odisha Vigilance led by 7 DSPs, 4 Inspectors, 1 Sub-Inspector, 7 ASIs and other staff are conducting the search on the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

During searches so far, the following movable and immovable assets worth Crores have been unearthed in the name of Gaya Santara, Deputy Manager and his family members;

Three-storeyed building located over plot No. 63/A, Sector -A, Zone D, Mancheswar Industrial Estate, Bhubaneswar.

Four-storeyed building (under construction) located over plot No. 295/2315, Jaydev Vihar, Bhubaneswar.

13 plots including 7 plots in prime areas of Bhubaneswar, 5 plots in Jajpur and 1 plot in Nayagarh. Vigilance Technical Wing is carrying out detailed measurements and valuation of the above buildings/plots.

Bank deposits in different Banks worth Rs.4.19 Crores have been traced in 4 accounts out of 16 Bank account found. Deposits in rest Bank accounts, Insurance deposits and other financial transactions are under verification.

2 four-wheelers (Grand i-10 & Hyundai Creta).

4 two-wheelers.

“Gaya Santara, Deputy Manager, IDCOL, Ampa Valli Lime Stone Mines, Simagoda, Koraput is being examined to ascertain the source of such huge deposits in his Bank accounts. Further searches are continuing. The unearthing of more assets is likely and overall valuation is likely to increase,” the Vigilance added.