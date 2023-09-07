Odisha Vigilance Unearths Huge Assets Amassed By Balugaon Excise ASI

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance has unearthed huge assets amassed illegally by Sudipta Kumar Dash Excise ASI of Balugaon Circle in Khurda which includes two buildings, six plots, Rs.1.35 lakhs cash, 300 gms of gold jewellery, Rs.21 lakhs worth of deposits, etc.

According to the Vigilance, in an ongoing search at 4 locations of Sudipta Kumar Dash, Asst. Sub-Inspector of Excise of Balugaon Circle, the following movable and immovable assets have been unearthed so far in the name of ASI Dash, and his family members;

One double-storeyed building at Nayagarh old town over Khata No- 1219/2387, Plot No-453/54 with a total area of approx 3,000 Sqft.

Another double-storeyed building at Nayagarh old town over Khata No- 233, Plot No-318/319.

6 plots in and around Nayagarh town.

The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above buildings/plots are being carried out by the Vigilance Technical Wing.

Bank, Postal and Insurance deposits of Rs.21,32,700

Cash Rs.1,35,520

Gold jewellery weighing approx 300 gms.

1 four-wheeler (Mahindra Bolero) & 3 two-wheelers and household articles worth over Rs.20.39 Lakhs.

ASI Sudipta Kumar Dash is being examined to ascertain the source of the assets. Further searches are continuing. Unearthing of more assets is likely and overall valuation is likely to increase, the Vigilance said.

On the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, simultaneous house searches were launched on the properties of Sudipta Kumar Dash, ASI of Excise, Balugaon Circle, today at 4 places in Khurdha & Nayagarh districts.

Four teams of Odisha Vigilance comprising 4 DSsP, 6 Inspectors and other staff conducted the search on the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.