Odisha Vigilance Unearths DA Worth Crores Amassed By Former Chief Engineer

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance have so far unearthed 10 high-value flats in Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda, seven plots, deposits worth over Rs 2.7 crore, gold weighing approx 1.5 kg, cash over Rs 6 lakh, two luxury, cars including a Mercedes Benz, branded wrist watches including a Rolex, etc during simultaneous searches on properties linked to Tara Prasad Mishra, former chief engineer, Roads & Building (Civil), Odisha, on Monday.

As per the press release issued by the Vigilance Department, during house searches so far, the following assets have been unearthed in the name of Mishra and his family members:

Flat No. 103, Arpan Apartment, at Nayapalli in Bhubaneswar.

Flat No. K-035, 3rd floor at Cosmopolis in Bhubaneswar.

Flat No. K-155-A, 15th floor at Cosmopolis in Bhubaneswar.

A flat at Falcon Crest in Bhubaneswar.

Another flat at Grand Awas in Bhubaneswar.

Two flats at Assotech in Bhubaneswar.

Flat No. 17, Ashiana Apartment in Jharsuguda.

Flat No.207, Ashiana Apartment in Jharsuguda.

Flat No.307, Ashiana Apartment in Jharsuguda.

Seven plots in upscale areas of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Jatani.

The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above flats/plots are being carried out by the Vigilance Technical Wing.

In addition, the Vigilance sleuths have recovered:

Bank deposits of over Rs. 2.7 crore.

Gold weighing approx 1.5 kg.

Cash over Rs. 6 lakh.

Foreign currencies of the USA, Thailand, Vietnam, UAE, Canada, Mexico, Malaysia and Singapore.

Rs 80 lakh on medical education spent by Mishra for his daughter (MBBS and MD).

Branded wrist watches including a Rolex watch worth approx Rs 13 lakh.

Other deposits and investments in shares and mutual funds are being ascertained.

Two luxury cars (Mercedes Benz & KIA Seltos).

The searches are still underway, the Vigilance Department added.