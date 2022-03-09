Odisha Vigilance Unearths Assets Worth Over Rs 7 Cr Of Executive Engineer Jagannath Sethy

Cuttack: The Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday unearthed assets worth over Rs 7 cr belonging to Jagannath Sethy, Executive Engineer, Rural Works (Electrical) Division, Berhampur.

Earlier today, the Vigilance sleuths carried out simultaneous house searches on the properties of Jagannath Sethy following allegations of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income.

On the strength of search warrants issued by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur, five teams of Odisha Vigilance led by one Additional SP, four DSsP, 10 Inspectors, and other staff conducted the search at 5 places in Khordha and Ganjam districts.

Also Read: Executive Engineer Lands In Vigilance Net Over DA Charges

According to the Vigilance Directorate, during house searches so far, movable and immovable assets worth over Rs.7 Crores have been unearthed in the name of Executive Engineer Jagannath Sethy, and his family members.

Following are the assets unearthed by Vigilance:-

One five-storeyed building at Gajapati Nagar, 11th Lane Extension, Berhampur worth about Rs.1.68 Crore.

One four-storeyed building at AIIMS Nagar, 3rd Lane Bhubaneswar worth about Rs.1.5 Crore. However, the Technical Wing of Odisha, Vigilance will carry out a detailed assessment of its value, which may increase further.

One four-storeyed building at Gajapati Nagar, 8th Lane, Berhampur worth about Rs.90 Lakhs.

One single-storeyed building at village Putabagada, Chatrapur worth around Rs.9.53 Lakhs.

12 plots in prime area of Bhubaneswar, Jatni and Berhampur. The Registered Sale Deed (RSD) value comes to approx Rs.1.34 Crore. However, the actual value is likely to be much higher. Undervaluation of the plots during registration is suspected. A thorough probe has been initiated in this regard.

Bank deposits in name of Sethy and his family members worth over Rs.85 Lakhs.

Two four-wheelers (Mahindra XUV & Hyundai Creta) worth Rs.25 Lakhs.

Cash Rs.19,88,790.

Three two-wheelers worth Rs.2,77,163/-Lakhs.

Gold jewellery and household articles.

“Further searches are continuing. The unearthing of more assets is likely and overall valuation is likely to increase. Enquiry is in progress,” the Vigilance Directorate in a press note.