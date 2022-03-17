Odisha Vigilance Unearths Assets Worth Over Rs 2.61 Cr Of Rural Works Asst Engineer

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids at the properties belonging to Pramod Behuria, Assistant Engineer, Rural Works division, Soro in Balasore, and unearthed assets of more than Rs 2.61 crores.

As per reports, the raids were conducted at Behuria’s house at Upper Bagurai in Bhadrak, ancestral house at Madhusudanpur in Bhadrak, a market complex at Arnapal, his in-law’s house at Basudevpur, also in Bhadrak, and his office chamber in Soro.

Following allegations of accumulation of disproportionate assets by Behuria, five teams of Odisha Vigilance led by 1 Addl. SP, 4 DSsP, 4 Inspectors and other staff conducted the search on the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Balasore

During house searches so far, the following movable and immovable assets worth over Rs.2.61 Crores have been unearthed in the name of Pramoth Kumar Behuria, Assistant Engineer and his family members, the Odisha Vigilance said.

Following are the list assets:-