Odisha Vigilance Unearths Assets Worth Over Rs 2.61 Cr Of Rural Works Asst Engineer
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids at the properties belonging to Pramod Behuria, Assistant Engineer, Rural Works division, Soro in Balasore, and unearthed assets of more than Rs 2.61 crores.
As per reports, the raids were conducted at Behuria’s house at Upper Bagurai in Bhadrak, ancestral house at Madhusudanpur in Bhadrak, a market complex at Arnapal, his in-law’s house at Basudevpur, also in Bhadrak, and his office chamber in Soro.
Following allegations of accumulation of disproportionate assets by Behuria, five teams of Odisha Vigilance led by 1 Addl. SP, 4 DSsP, 4 Inspectors and other staff conducted the search on the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Balasore
During house searches so far, the following movable and immovable assets worth over Rs.2.61 Crores have been unearthed in the name of Pramoth Kumar Behuria, Assistant Engineer and his family members, the Odisha Vigilance said.
Following are the list assets:-
- Cash Rs.1,83,416/-.
- Bank and Insurance deposits worth over Rs.46.75 Lakhs.
- One double-storeyed building at Bagurai of Bhadrak town
- Another double-storeyed building in the same campus at Bagurai of Bhadrak town. The worth of the above two buildings is about Rs.70 Lakhs. Detailed valuation is being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.
- One Market complex comprising 4 rooms at Arnapal, Dist-Bhadrak worth Rs.16 Lakhs. Detailed valuation is being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.
- Gold recovered from a locker in Syndicate Bank, Bhadrak and his house weighing approx 500 gms and silver 1 Kg worth over Rs.17.66 Lakhs.
- 16 plots including 3 plots in Bhubaneswar, Khordha, and 13 plots in Bhadrak. Valuation of the plots as per Regd Sale Deed comes to Rs.1.04 Crore; however, undervaluation during registration is suspected. A thorough probe has been initiated in the matter. The actual price is likely to be much higher. Vigilance Technical Wing will carry out detailed measurements and assessments.
- 1 four-wheeler and 1 two-wheeler.
- Household articles worth over Rs.4.50 Lakhs