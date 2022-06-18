Odisha Vigilance Unearths Assets Worth Crores Belonging to Jaleswar BDO

Cuttack: The Odisha Vigilance on Saturday unearthed properties worth crores belonging to Jaleswar BDO Ashwini Kumar Das following simultaneous house searches at six places in three districts on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets.

On the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack, a team of Odisha Vigilance led by 5 DSPs, 9 Inspectors, and other staff carried out simultaneous house searches and unearthed properties worth crores located at six places in Balasore, Kendrapara and Cuttack districts.

According to latest updates from the Vigilance, 24 plots, two palatial buildings including one triple-storeyed building worth Rs 1.22 Crore and one double-storeyed building worth Rs 1.1 Crore, one brick factory, 4 four-wheelers, 3 two-wheelers, Rs 1.7 Lakh cash, 330 gm gold, 1.1 kg silver coins and other assets have been unearthed so far.

During house searches so far, the following assets have been unearthed in the name of Ashwini Kumar Das and his family members;