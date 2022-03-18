Odisha Vigilance Soro Rural Works Section Asst Engineer In DA Case

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Friday arrested Soro Rural Works section assistant engineer Pramoth Behuria on charges of possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of more than Rs 2.61 crores which was unearth during simultaneous raids at his properties on Thursday.

On allegations of accumulation of disproportionate assets by Behuria, five teams of Odisha Vigilance led by 1 Addl. SP, 4 DSsP, 4 Inspectors and other staff conducted the search on the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Balasore

As per reports, the raids were conducted at Behuria’s house at Upper Bagurai in Bhadrak, ancestral house at Madhusudanpur in Bhadrak, a market complex at Arnapal, his in-law’s house at Basudevpur, also in Bhadrak, and his office chamber in Soro.

During house searches so far, the following movable and immovable assets worth over Rs.2.61 Crores have been unearthed in the name of Pramoth Kumar Behuria, Assistant Engineer and his family members, the Odisha Vigilance said.

Following are the list assets:-