Odisha Vigilance Raids BDO Houses Over DA Case

Nuapada: On the allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets, vigilance sleuths Tuesday conducted searches at the houses of Khariar Block Development Officer (BDO) in the district.

Separate vigilance teams have conducted simultaneous raids at different properties of BDO Narayan Sahoo in Nuapada and Bolangir district.

The anti-graft team led by 3 DSPs, 10 Inspectors, 4 ASIs and other staff carried out the searches on the strength of search warrants issued Special Judge, Vigilance, Bolangir.

Searches are carried out at following places in Nuapada and Bolangir districts.

(1) Residential house located behind Vatika Hotel, Sadar P.S. Road Bolangir.

(2) Parental house of at village Kusmel, P.S- Loisingha, Dist: Bolangir.

(3) His office chamber at Panchayat Samiti Office in Khariar.

(4) His residential Govt. Quarter located at Khariar, Dist:-Nuapada.

(5) The residential house of his relative at Bidighat under Sadar Block, Dist:-Bolangir.

Search is currently underway, vigilance said.