Odisha Vigilance Intensifies Probe Against Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi Booked In DA Case

Cuttack: Intensifying the ongoing probe into the disproportionate assets case registered against Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Kumar Panigrahi, the Odisha Vigilance on Sunday carried simultaneous searches at 15 different places associated with the legislator, his relatives, and associates.

According to Vigilance Directorate, a secret verification was conducted by Odisha Vigilance on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets by Pradeep Kumar Panigrahi, Member of Legislative Assembly, Gopalpur Assembly Constituency, Ganjam.

On completion of secret verification, Vigilance traced disproportionate assets owned by Panigrahi. Following this, a complaint was filed before the Hon’ble Lokayukta, Odisha, Bhubaneswar on 9th December 2020.

The Odisha Lokayukta on 11 December 2020, directed the State Vigilance to conduct an inquiry against the accused MLA under Section 20(2) of Odisha Lokayukta Act, 2014

In compliance with the direction of Odisha Lokayukta, the Vigilance conducted a probe which revealed that Panigrahi had intentionally enriched himself illicitly during his incumbency as a public servant from 24.5.2009 to 30.11.2020 and was found in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs. 5,05,04,656/- (Five crore Five lakhs Four thousand Six hundred fifty six). The inquiry report was submitted to the Lokayukta, Odisha, Bhubaneswar on 28.5.2021.

The Lokayukta, after minutely examining the inquiry report and reply filed by Panigrahi, found that there existed a prima-facie case against Panigrahi for an offence under Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 as amended by Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act. 2018, and directed Odisha Vigilance to carry out investigation in the matter. Accordingly, Vigilance Cell PS Case No. 6 dated 4.10.2021 has been registered for a detailed investigation. Further, the Hon’ble Lokayukta, Odisha, Bhubaneswar has authorized the Investigating Officer under Section 26(1) of Odisha Lokayukta Act. 2014 to conduct searches in the case.

Accordingly, simultaneous searches are being conducted at 15 different places of Panigrahi, his relatives and associates for the purpose of investigation. During the searches so far, incriminating documents relating to purchase of land, vehicles, jewellery and other articles, bank passbooks, credit/debit cards, laptops, mobiles, etc. have been recovered and seized for further examination to ascertain the extent of disproportionate assets acquired by Panigrahi. Further, cash of about Rs.20 lakhs have also been found from the associates of Panigrahi, sources of which are being verified. The searches are continuing, the Vigilance Directorate said.